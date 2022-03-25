Webinar dwells on DNA fingerprinting

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 24

The Institute of Forensic Science and Criminology, Panjab University, organised a special lecture in the ongoing international webinar lecture series on ‘‘DNA fingerprinting - Forensic and medico-legal perspective’’.

Chairperson Dr Vishal Sharma hosted the webinar and shared the significance behind organising lecture over the mentioned topic. He said, “According to the NCRB report, the registration of cases under the IPC has increased by 31.9 per cent while cases under Special and Local Laws (SLL) hav surged by 21.6 per cent maximum of which are related to crime against women, which needs to be addressed using new methods.”

The use of DNA fingerprinting had become popular over the years for solving many cases, including the 1999 New York case, 2001 Green River case solved globally and Priyadarshini Mattoo and Rajiv Gandhi case solved nationally, he added.

He highlighted the importance of how scientific technologies had reached society in delivering justice and knowing about the ancestral lineage.

More than 100 delegates participated in the webinar.