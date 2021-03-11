Week after being hit, ragpicker dies

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 25

Almost a week after a ragpicker was bludgeoned to death, another victim, also a ragpicker, succumbed to his injuries. He has been identified as Kishori. On May 19, a ragpicker, Manoj, alias Panda, was found dead in Sector 38, while another, Kishori, was found seriously injured.

During the investigation, the suspect, Raju (43), a resident of Maloya, was arrested. He had an altercation with the victims, following which he killed them.