Week on, Estate Office again seals Sec 23 showroom

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 20

The UT Estate Office today again sealed the first and second floors of a showroom in Sector 23 here. Earlier on October 13, a team of the Estate Office had sealed the showroom for allegedly violating building bylaws.

However, the officials were then forced to de-seal it after members of the Bright Traders Welfare Association, Sector 23, closed their shops and blocked a road in the locality in protest.

A team of the Estate Office again reached the market along with a posse of policemen this morning and sealed the showroom.