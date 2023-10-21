Week on, Estate Office again seals Sec 23 showroom

Chandigarh, October 20
The UT Estate Office today again sealed the first and second floors of a showroom in Sector 23 here. Earlier on October 13, a team of the Estate Office had sealed the showroom for allegedly violating building bylaws.
However, the officials were then forced to de-seal it after members of the Bright Traders Welfare Association, Sector 23, closed their shops and blocked a road in the locality in protest.
A team of the Estate Office again reached the market along with a posse of policemen this morning and sealed the showroom.
