Weekend tourism: UT plans events for markets

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 24

The UT Administration is planning to hold musical events in various markets of the city as part of its weekend tourism initiative.

UT Adviser Dharam Pal said such events would be held in coordination with market committees.

The Adviser was speaking during a musical show, College of Creativity, held by the Department of Tourism at the Sector 17 Plaza here today. During the programme, the use of various instruments, including tabla, djembe, dhol, duff, flute, sitar, guitar and ‘tumbi’, added sizzle to sufi performances.

Dharam Pal was the chief guest at the event. Tourism Secretary Hargunjit Kaur was also present.

Despite a very cold evening, the event saw a large number of people, tourists and residents in attendance.

The Adviser said the Administration was focusing on taking cultural performances to various parts of the city in the coming days.

The Department of Tourism has been organising weekend tourism events every Saturday and Sunday at the New Lake in Sector 42 and the Sector 17 Plaza since September this year.