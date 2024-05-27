Dera Bassi: Welder dies in lift crash at Mubarakpur

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi, May 26

A 42-year-old welder died today after the lift of a factory in the focal point area of Mubarakpur fell from a height of 40 feet. Davinder Singh, a resident of Patiala, and his helper Varinder Singh were repairing the shed of the Patiala Packers industrial unit. Workers said when the victim took the lift to come down, the cable of the lift snapped and the enclosure came crashing down, grieviously injuring the victim. It took some time to extricate him as the door of the lift had to be broken open.

The police took the body and sent it to the mortuary of Dera Bassi sub-divisional hospital. Angry family members of the deceased and the wife reached the Mubarakpur police post and protested against the alleged lapses with regard to the safety of the workers. They alleged delay on the part of the management in taking the victim to the hospital.

