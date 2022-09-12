Panchkula Welfare Trust reduces price of dengue test

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 11

In view of the increasing number of dengue cases in the district, Panchkula Welfare Trust has decided to reduce the cost of dengue test. The test will be done in a lab of the Trust at the MDC, Sector 4, here, at a much lower price than the market rate.

Divulging details, president of the Trust and Panchkula Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said with the aim of providing cheaper test to every citizen, a meeting of Panchkula Welfare Trust was held today. In the meeting, it was decided to reduce the cost of Elisa test from Rs 500 to Rs 350 and the report will also be given in an hour. The price of MRI has been reduced from Rs 1,750 to Rs 1,500. The test will be conducted from 7 am to 10 pm. Blood will be available 24 hours in the blood bank and platelets can be donated at any time.

Goyal asked Trust officials to order 500 kits to extract platelets with immediate effect, besides appointing MD, Medicine, and MD, Ayurveda, for check-up.

