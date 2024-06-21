West Bengal foundation day celebrated at Punjab Raj Bhawan

Chandigarh, June 20
The Punjab Raj Bhawan was abuzz with excitement as it celebrated the West Bengal foundation day to commemorate the establishment of the state, reflecting on its rich history, cultural diversity and the progress it continues to make. UT Adviser Rajeev Verma presided over the function.
In his address, he highlighted West Bengal’s geographical grandeur. He said the state had witnessed the rise and fall of empires and served as a cultural melting pot. “The occasion marks a significant historical event dating back to June 20, 1947, when the Bengal Legislative Assembly decided to bifurcate Bengal, leading to the establishment of West Bengal,” he added.
The Adviser emphasised that under the ‘Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat’ initiative, the celebration reaffirmed India’s commitment to unity in diversity as such occasions strengthened national bonds and highlighted the beauty of a pluralistic society. He reiterated the need for continuous efforts to preserve the unity and integrity of the nation.
The event also featured captivating folk dance performances by the Chandigarh Sangeet Natak Akademi team, earning them a round of applause.
