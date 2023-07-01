Western Army Commander retires after 40 yrs of service

Chandigarh, June 30
Lieutenant General Nav K Khanduri relinquished the command as General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, on reaching the age of superannuation today after putting in about 40 years of service.
Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar of the Rajput Regiment, presently posted as the Director General, Military Operations, at the Army Headquarters, will take over the reins of the Western Command on July 1.
He was given a warm send-off by officers and other ranks at the Chandimandir Military Station. In his farewell address, he complimented all ranks of the Command and exhorted them to continue the good work in the finest traditions of the Indian Army.
Prior to his departure, the Army Commander paid homage to the martyrs by laying a wreath at the Veer Smriti War Memorial and later inspected a guard of honour.
An alumnus of National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, Lt Gen Khanduri was commissioned into 27 Air Defence (AD) Regiment in December 1983 and is the first AD officer to be elevated to the level of an Army Commander.
He has served across a wide spectrum of operational areas and has tenanted a host of important Command, Staff and Instructional appointments. He had assumed command of the Western Army in November 2021.
