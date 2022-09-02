Western Command chief Lt Gen Nav K Khanduri calls on Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 1

The General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, Lt Gen Nav K Khanduri, called upon Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit here today. The Governor was briefed about the security situation in the region, with particular reference to Punjab.

Various matters concerning civil-military relations and other issues pertaining to recruitment and ex-servicemen’s welfare were discussed during the meeting.

