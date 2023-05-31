Wettest May in over 12 years in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, May 30

This May has turned out to be the wettest in more than 12 years. According to the data of the Chandigarh Meteorological Department available from 2011 onwards, May 2023 has seen the highest rainfall.

The month has received a total of 106.2 mm rainfall compared to 28.4 mm last year and 58.8 mm in 2021.

The department had logged an all-time high of 130.7 mm rainfall in May 1971. However, no data with regard to the second highest rainfall is available. May saw five or six active Western Disturbances causing a good rainfall. The month normally sees one or two such activities.

While talking to Chandigarh Tribune, Met Director Manmohan Singh, said, “This time frequency of Western Disturbances was high and those were active too. Such trend gets repeated after a few years. There are some waves which cause this cycle after about four or five years causing a good amount of rain. Global warming is another factor that leads to high or low rainfall.”

On the impact of excessive rainfall, he said it was good for some crops and would adversely affect others. Such rain is beneficial for ground water recharge. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature today dropped to 32.8°C, which is seven degrees below normal. The minimum temperature was 20.2°C, five degrees below normal. Light rain is expected to continue for three more days.