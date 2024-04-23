Where are ‘achhe din’: Chandigarh Congress candidate Manish Tewari slams BJP over back-breaking prices

Chandigarh, April 22
Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) candidate from Chandigarh Manish Tewari today cornered the BJP on the back-breaking prices in the country.
He asked where were the promised “achhe din” and where was “vikas”? The senior Congress leader also announced that once the INDIA bloc formed the government at the Centre, the educated youth would be entitled to one-year guaranteed apprenticeship under the ‘Pehli Naukri Pakki’ scheme.
Addressing a series of meetings across the UT, Tewari held the Modi-led BJP government directly responsible for the back-breaking prices. He said had the BJP government at the Centre reduced the prices of diesel and petrol as the prices of crude oil in international market had fallen substantially, the prices of essential commodities would have automatically come down. The diesel prices have direct bearing on the prices of essential commodities as it adds to cost of transportation.
“Shouldn’t the prices of petrol and diesel in India be less now?” he asked the BJP.
Tewari said this showed the BJP government’s callousness and lack of concern towards the common man.
The INDIA candidate disclosed that while the inflation had broken all records, unemployment was at 45-years high. He said the INDIA government would address both issues on priority. Tewari said they would bring a law, ‘Right to Apprenticeship’, which would entitle the fresh graduates and diploma holders to one-year “guaranteed apprenticeship” with a monthly stipend of Rs 8,500.
He said the Congress had several other welfare schemes that would touch the common people and make a difference in their lives.
Tewari was accompanied by city Congress president HS Lucky and other leaders. He also met a group of students in Chandigarh.
