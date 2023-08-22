Which roads to avoid in Mohali following farmers’ protest in Chandigarh today

Mohali, August 22
In view of the farmers’ protest in Chandigarh on Tuesday, some of the roads in Mohali are congested.
These are Airport Road, Desumajra to Verka Chowk in Mohali, Zirakpur flyovers and the roads leading from Mohali to Chandigarh.
Commuters are advised to avoid these roads.
