As MC president receives Swachhata award, Kharar residents brave sewage woes

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, September 30

On a day when the Kharar Municipal Council president Jaspreet Kaur Longia and executive officer Manbir Singh Gill received awards under the Indian Swachhata League, a resident of ward number 17 of the civic body, Mera Ram, injured his leg and dislocated his hip bone while wading through a pool of sewage stagnated at Swaraj Enclave on the Kharar-Landran Road near Hotel Royal Palace.

Hundreds of residents of the colony go through the same plight on a daily basis, barring a few days in a month. The sewage from the nearby houses keeps stagnating here for weeks and there is no one to resolve this civic issue. The streets are full of filth and slush.

When Mewa Ram was told that their Municipal Council has bagged a national award for ‘swachhata’, he was left shell-shocked.

The ward councillor said the sewage was drained out in the afternoon and the situation was normal now.

A resident of Shivalik City, Kharar, said, “The sewer line in our area remains blocked most of the times. After several requests, the MC sends a machine which clears the line for a day or two following which the situation is back to square one.”

