White tigress gives birth to litter at Chhatbir Zoo; 2 survive

Zirakpur, August 5

A white tigress, Gauri, gave birth to six cubs, four of which were stillborn, at the Mahendra Chaudhary Zoological park — commonly known as the Chhatbir Zoo — in the early hours on August 3. The felines are in complete isolation, and the cubs are expected to open their eyes in eight to 10 days.

Officials said that the next three months will be crucial for the newborns.

“It is a matter of great joy for the zoo administration. The birth of the cubs is a result of sincere efforts and labour put in by the park management, zoo keepers, veterinary wing and biologists,” a zoo official stated. The official explained that the tigress had been paired with a male tiger, Arjun, for mating.

“It will take us some time to determine what colour the cubs are,” the official added.

It may be recalled that Gauri had been shifted from a Rajkot zoo to the Chhatbir Zoo in 2019 when she was just four years old. Arjun, on the other hand, was born the same year at Chhatbir. The zoo team had made all arrangements for pre-natal, neo-natal and post-natal care for the tigress and the litter. The animal management team and the veterinary wing have been keeping tabs on the new mother and her brood through CCTV surveillance. The mother and the two cubs are showing normal behavior and the tigress has been seen suckling the newborns.

The mother and cubs have been isolated, in line with the protocol. The trio has been kept under critical care, with proper bedding arrangements and supplements.

Celebrations erupted among employees and workers at the zoo as the news of the arrival of the new cubs spread.

