Who put up these cables? Chandigarh civic body doesn't know, everybody else does

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 27

The local Municipal Corporation has no information about companies that have put up overhead cables and wires across the city.

Earlier, the civic body had issued a public notice asking firms concerned to remove the wires/cables by October-end or else it would. Apart from Rs 10,000 penalty, violators would be slapped expenses incurred on removing the cables/wires, according to the notice.

“We do not know the names of all those (companies) that have put up these cables and wires. At our end, we have removed wires in many areas. The companies are bound to remove the cables or shift these underground by October, else we will remove these,” said an MC official concerned.

However, RK Garg, president, Second Innings Association, said, “The corporation is lying it does not know which firms have put up these cables. When companies take permission from them, how come they do not know about these? There is a web of wires outside almost every house, which is a nuisance.”

“When the corporation says it is illegal, why is it giving time to the firms?” quipped Vishal, a resident of Sector 44, showing a web of wires right outside his house. Officials in the MC said they started cutting the wires/cables recently, but some residents opposed their action. “We have to follow the law — first serve a notice and then act,” said an official.

The corporation claimed to have removed overhead cables and wires in Sectors 25, 32, 41, 42, 44, 47, 51, 52 (Electricity Colony), 55, 61, Burail, Ram Darbar and Industrial Area, Phase I and II.

However, the bundles of cables tied to trees and electricity poles were spotted in these sectors as well.

There have been instances of mild fire at wire clusters.

October deadline We do not know the names of all those (companies) who have put up these cables and wires. The companies are bound to remove the cables or shift these underground by October, else we will. — MC official A plain lie When companies take permission from them, how come they do not know about these? There is a web of wires outside almost every house, which is a nuisance. — RK Garg, president, Second Innings Association

SECTOR 22

SECTOR 21