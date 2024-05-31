Why Kharge, Rahul didn’t come to city, counters BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 30

If Congress candidate Manish Tewari is not able to see the works done by the BJP in the city in the past 10 years, the party will organise a city tour for him. This was stated by BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon during a press conference here today.

Replying to Tewari’s assessment that the BJP did not fulfil even a single promise out of 56 made in the 2019 election manifesto, Tandon came up with a complete blueprint of 56 major works done by the party in Chandigarh.

The BJP leader said while the construction of a Rs 500 crore world-class railway station was underway, improved water supply, sewerage pipeline laying works in villages, Air Force Heritage Museum, Chandigarh Bird Park and operation of 80 electric buses to make Chandigarh pollution-free were realised.

LED streetlights on roads and public parks, covering all dark spots, was provided. The work on Tribune flyover began but got delayed due to a court case. The Metro project was okayed and Central Service Rules were implemented, he added.

The BJP leader said in the third term, remaining pending issues would be resolved.

Replying to Tewari’s another poser, the former city BJP chief said, “Top leaders have their own schedule, but the party is confident that we are already winning by a big margin. I want to ask Tewari ji, why did their party president Mallikarjun Kharge and leader Rahul Gandhi did not campaign even when they were here. They know they are losing.”

Tandon used a Punjabi proverb on Manish Tewari and said his condition was like ‘Pale ni dhela, kardi ae mela mela’. “Now, Tewari should answer how many times did he come to Chandigarh in 40 years? Chandigarh residents want to know this. When did you visit Sri Anandpur Sahib last time. What works did you carry out there and in Ludhiana,” he asked.

PM congratulates Tandon in advance

Chandigarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations in advance to Sanjay Tandon for what he believed would be a triumphant victory for the BJP candidate from the city in the Lok Sabha election. Highlighting Tandon’s endeavours in social service, Modi underscored the impact of Tandon’s familial legacy steeped in a tradition of public service. In his letter, he commended contributions of the BJP candidate’s father late Balramji Das Tandon to the freedom movement and the establishment of Jan Sangh. Modi called upon party workers to intensify their efforts in securing victories at every polling booth, affirming his unwavering commitment to work towards the goal of a developed India by 2047. TNS

#BJP #Congress