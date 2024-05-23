Why no word on Metro for Chandigarh, asks Manish Tewari

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 22

Reacting to the claims made by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Manish Tewari posted on his X handle, “Nitin Gadkari did not utter a word about Chandigarh Metro. Is it an indication that the BJP has now realised that their party is going to lose the election?”

It is strange that during the last Lok Sabha elections, Gadkari, Kirron Kher and Sanjay Tandon had made a big promise to bring double-decker buses to Chandigarh and said if the city elected Kher for a second time, they would solve Chandigarh’s road traffic problems permanently.

Despite these tall promise, nothing had been done in the past five years. While the city grapples with snarl-ups, Gadkari did not say a single word about the need to have mass rapid transport system here at the earliest. This is nothing less than a betrayal of the people of Chandigarh by the BJP, said Tewari.

He said, “On February 25, 2019, before the General Elections, Gadkari laid the foundation stone of the Banga -Sri Anandpur Sahib -Naina Devi highway and declared it an NH. Not even a single stone has been laid to build that road yet, he added.

I had raised the matter at least 10 times in Parliament and personally with him.

