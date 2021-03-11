Wife, paramour arrested as man ends life in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 21

The local police arrested a 39-year-old woman and her paramour for abetting her husband’s suicide.

The woman’s 43-year-old husband had allegedly ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his rented accommodation in Kumbra village here at 10 am today. At the time of the incident, the deceased, who was working as a patient caretaker, was alone at his home.

Ajitesh Kushal, Station House Officer, Phase 8 police station, said the deceased was upset as his wife was having an extra-marital affair with a 45-year-old man named Bhora Khan and the couple often had a fight on this issue.

The police said they had arrested the victim’s wife and her paramour, who were booked under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code.

The suspects would be produced in a court tomorrow, the police said, while adding that the victim’s post-mortem examination would also be conducted tomorrow.