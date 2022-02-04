Wife, paramour arrested for man's murder

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, February 3

A 41-year-old native of Bihar was found dead in a ditch with injury marks near Madanpur village in Sector 26 here last evening.

The victim, identified as Siyaram, was residing in the village with his family.

The complainant, Ram Shah, alleged that his brother was killed because of an affair between his sister-in-law and a neighbour.

“My sister-in-law Anita and her neighbour Sanjay have murdered my brother as they were having an affair,” stated the complainant.

Shah, a labourer, came to know about the murder after his contractor sent him a picture of a dead body being circulated on WhatsApp.

Inspector Arvind Singh, SHO, Chandimandir police station, said, “The body bore several injury marks on it, including around his throat. Prima facie, it appears to be a murder. After we circulated a picture of the victim on WhatsApp, the family members approached us.”

The body was handed over to the victim’s family after a post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested the two suspects. They will be produced in a local court tomorrow.

A case in this regard was registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at the Chandimandir police station.