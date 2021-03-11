Wife, paramour held for abetting man’s suicide

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 24

The police have arrested a woman and her paramour for abetment to suicide after her husband hanged himself to death in Kumbhra village on April 21.

The deceased was identified as Mappal Singh, a native of UP. On the statement of his brother Sohanveer Singh, a case under Sections 306 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against his wife and her paramour Bhura Khan at the Phase 8 police station.

The duo was produced in a court today, which sent them to three-day police remand.

The complainant stated that the woman and his brother had a strained relationship after the latter came to know of her relations with another man. They used to have frequent arguments over the matter. On April 21, the victim allegedly hanged himself to death near a washing centre in Kumbhra village. The children of the couple are staying with his brother’s family. —