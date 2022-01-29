Will address sewerage issue in Zirakpur: BJP candidate

Zirakpur, January 28
BJP candidate Sanjeev Khanna held meetings with workers and campaigned at Hermitage Tower and housing societies situated on VIP Road. He said addressing the issue of poor sewerage system in the area would be his priority after winning the election.
Meanwhile, a vaccination camp would be held on January 30 for the polling staff in the constituency, said officials concerned. —
