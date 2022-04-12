Will Central Rules help resolve issue of vacant posts in Chandigarh Sports Department?

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 11

Will the newly implemented Central Service Rules solve the problems of Chandigarh Sports Department? A question keenly asked by local coaches.

Struggling to get a District Sports Officer (DSO) since four months, the UT Sports Department follows Rule 8 (i) of the Punjab State Sports Rules, 1993. This rule creates hurdles for many coaches to get promoted to the post of DSO. Not only this, the key posts including, Joint Director Sports and Director Sports, are being filled on deputation.

Now, with the implementation of Central Service Rules in Chandigarh, coaches are exploring options of what is there in kitty, besides extension of their services.

“There are many hurdles for local coaches. Like as per Rule 8 (i) of the Punjab State Sports Rules, 1993, only those, who have experience of seven years as coach/senior coach, will get promoted as the DSO. The department has senior coaches, but having seven years of experience on the same rank is still rare in the department. And the result is clear.... The post is lying vacant since four months. Earlier, the post of JDS kept lying vacant for nearly 20 months,” said a coach. He further said, “It will now be interesting to see if the implementation of the Central Service Rules will help us overcome such situations. Besides extension in service, we are expecting some changes in the promotion policy and a permanent chair for the department.”

Coaches may get plum posts

Sources claimed that under the new rules, the post of the DSO may be abolished and could be upgraded to that of the Deputy Director. Notably, the UT may end up having two deputies (as per approval in the Central Service Rules) and some other additions to the existing structure of officials. Sources are not denying the possibility of coaches getting promoted to key posts.