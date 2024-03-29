Will complete legacy waste processing by May, Panchkula MC assures NGT

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 28

Having completed bio-remediation of initially identified legacy waste of Jhuriwala dumping ground, the Panchkula Municipal Corporation is aiming to complete remediation process at Jhuriwala and Sector 23 sites by May.

The civic body had identified 90,837 MT of waste at Jhuriwala site and 304,645 MT at Sector 23 site. As per a progress report submitted to the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the MC said it has been processing 2,100 MT legacy waste per day at Jhuriwala and 3,200 MT per day at Sector 23. It had assured the green watchdog to complete bio-remediation of waste at Jhuriwala by February 25 and Sector 23 by March 21.

MC officials today said the MC has identified another 13,000 MT waste at the Jhuriwala site. “We had completed the bio-remediation of waste as per our previous estimates and a report was submitted to the NGT. But, we have identified another 13,000 MT waste at the site, and it will be processed by April,” said an official.

SDO Manoj Ahlawat said the MC has processed over 2 lakh MT of legacy waste at the Sector 23 dumping ground. “We are carrying out the remaining work (processing of 1 lakh MC of waste). The work is expected to complete by May.”

