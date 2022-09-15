Will examine feasibility of STP upgrade: Touring councillors

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 14

The Municipal Corporation will examine the feasibility of upgrading the sewage treatment plants (STPs) in Chandigarh on the lines of India’s largest reuse project in Nagpur.

A team of councillors of the Chandigarh MC, led by Mayor Sarbjit Kaur and accompanied by the Senior Deputy Mayor, Deputy Mayor and 21 councillors, visited the facility site today.

The team met the Nagpur Municipal Corporation authorities who said the city generated 550+ MLD sewage. The project was launched to augment 100 MLD STP to 200 MLD with reuse of treated water on PPP model with a private firm.

The project not only helped fix the problem of waste flowing into the Nag, Pohra and Pivali rivers, which polluted water in the Gosekhurd dam, but also curb pollution by increasing treatment capacity, the authorities said.

The officials of Nagpur Corporation briefed the councillors the PPP project involved zero investment (capex/opex by operator being paid through sale of treated water), ensured quality treatment and generated less pollution.

The team said the feasibility of upgrading the STPs at Chandigarh to the same level would be examined.