Will get flyover constructed in Baltana: BJP candidate

Zirakpur, February 1
Dera Bassi BJP candidate Sanjeev Khanna today announced that if voted to power, his party would construct a flyover in Baltana on a priority basis by taking up the issue with the Ministry of Railways.
During his election campaign in Saini Vihar, Phase-III, Baltana, and Aastha City Home Society, Peermuchalla, he said, the previous governments and various leaders of the area had made false promises about the construction of a flyover in Baltana.
Senior BJP leader from Dera Bassi Mukesh Gandhi campaigned for Khanna.
“The BJP’s graph is increasing in the Dera Bassi constituency and Khanna is inching towards victory,” he said.
Sharma visits villages
SAD-BSP candidate NK Sharma campaigned in Dera Bassi wards. He said that during the tenure of the SAD, roads, bridges, schools, community centers and focal points were built in the constituency, but during the Congress rule, industries were shut down and businessmen forced to relocate to other states. Sharma also campaigned in Rampur Bahal, Punsar, Kheri Jattan, Mianpur, Bhagwasi, Jharmari, Tofapur, Balopur and Malikpur.
Former sarpanch joins Cong
Former sarpanch of Kheri Jattan village and incumbent president of the Youth Akali Dal, Circle Handesra, Atinder Singh joined the Congress along with his associates. The Congress candidate, Deepinder Singh Dhillon, assured them of due respect in the party.
Seven Independents file their papers
Seven Independents and Aam Aadmi Parivartan Party candidate Kulwinder Singh filed their papers on the last day of nominations in the office of the Dera Bassi SDM-cum-returning officer. As many as 25 candidates and their covering candidates have filed their nominations for the Dera Bassi Assembly seat.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Focus of Budget on providing basic amenities to poor, middle class, youth: PM
Modi was giving an address on 'Aatmanirbhar Arthvyavastha' a...
Supreme Court collegium recommends elevation of 6 judicial officers as Delhi High Court judges
The collegium held deliberations on February 1 and recommend...
Punjab Congress to release theme song today, seek people's response on its CM face
The voters are being given three options—Channi, Sidhu or no...
46 MLAs had backed him as Punjab CM candidate after Amarinder quit, claims Sunil Jakhar
The former PPCC chief was addressing a rally in Abohar in su...
To condemn every marriage as violent and every man a rapist not advisable: Smriti Irani
Her comments come in response to CPI leader Binoy Viswam's s...