Will get flyover constructed in Baltana: BJP candidate

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, February 1

Dera Bassi BJP candidate Sanjeev Khanna today announced that if voted to power, his party would construct a flyover in Baltana on a priority basis by taking up the issue with the Ministry of Railways.

During his election campaign in Saini Vihar, Phase-III, Baltana, and Aastha City Home Society, Peermuchalla, he said, the previous governments and various leaders of the area had made false promises about the construction of a flyover in Baltana.

Senior BJP leader from Dera Bassi Mukesh Gandhi campaigned for Khanna.

“The BJP’s graph is increasing in the Dera Bassi constituency and Khanna is inching towards victory,” he said.

Sharma visits villages

SAD-BSP candidate NK Sharma campaigned in Dera Bassi wards. He said that during the tenure of the SAD, roads, bridges, schools, community centers and focal points were built in the constituency, but during the Congress rule, industries were shut down and businessmen forced to relocate to other states. Sharma also campaigned in Rampur Bahal, Punsar, Kheri Jattan, Mianpur, Bhagwasi, Jharmari, Tofapur, Balopur and Malikpur.

Former sarpanch joins Cong

Former sarpanch of Kheri Jattan village and incumbent president of the Youth Akali Dal, Circle Handesra, Atinder Singh joined the Congress along with his associates. The Congress candidate, Deepinder Singh Dhillon, assured them of due respect in the party.

Seven Independents file their papers

Seven Independents and Aam Aadmi Parivartan Party candidate Kulwinder Singh filed their papers on the last day of nominations in the office of the Dera Bassi SDM-cum-returning officer. As many as 25 candidates and their covering candidates have filed their nominations for the Dera Bassi Assembly seat.