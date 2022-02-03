Will get skill centre completed: Congress

Balbir Singh Sidhu of the Congress campaigns in Mohali. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 2

Congress candidate from Mohali and former Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu has promised that he would get Skill Workers Center in Sector 66 completed and claimed that 75 per cent work has been done.

After forming the Congress government again in Punjab, the centre will be completed at any cost, he said.

Parvinder Singh Sohana of the SAD-BSP. Tribune photo

The tender for the city bus service will be floated after April 15. “It will take another 20-25 days. We have chalked out 28 routes that will cover the whole Mohali constituency,” he added.

Will stop loot of exchequer: AAP

Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Mohali Kulwant Singh claimed that after the party came to power in Punjab, no one would have to hold protests for justice as the looting of the public exchequer would be stopped and the treasury opened to the common man, and not for ministers’ pockets.

Kulwant was addressing election meetings in villages and towns of the constituency as part of his election campaign. He said, “If the intention is clear, then the treasury doesn’t go empty. The Congress government used to raise a hue and cry about the same.” He appealed to all voters to ensure AAP victory by a huge margin by pressing the ‘Broom’ button on February 20.

Akali workers join Congress

Lalru: The Congress got a shot in the arm in the Dera Bassi constituency when Panch Singh, Shiv Lal and Gurdev Singh’s families joined the party at Sarsini village today under the leadership of Deepinder Singh Dhillon. Under the leadership of Udayvir Singh Dhillon, several families, including those of Baljit Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Hardeep Singh, Kulvir Singh and Jasvir Singh, of Basauli also decided to leave the Akali Dal and join the Congress.

Addressing meetings at villages of the Lalru area, Dhillon said the SAD-BJP alliance had ruled Punjab for 10 years and NK Sharma had ruled the Zirakpur MC for 15 years during which they allegedly looted Punjab and Zirakpur with both hands.

Shot in the arm for BJP-PLC

In a huge boost to the election campaign of BJP-PLC candidate from Dera Bassi Sanjeev Khanna, a large number of people joined the saffron party in villages of Lalru.

Accompanied by Sushil Rana, district in-charge, and Rajpal Rana, Khanna visited Rampur Bhal village. A large number of youngsters, led by Ranveer Nambardar, vice-president of the Block, joined the Khanna brigade and pledged to ensure his victory in the elections.

Emphasising the need for developing the area, Khanna said this could only be possible with a change in governance. “I am confident that the Punjab BJP will open its victory account from Lalru,” claimed Khanna.

