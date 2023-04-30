 ‘Will go again, finish my speech at Oscars’: Guneet Monga : The Tribune India

‘The Elephant Whisperers’ producer has plans to make it big once more

Guneet Monga - Tribune photo : Vicky



Tribune News Service

Sheetal

Chandigarh, April 29

It has been more than a month since producer Guneet Monga and director Kartiki Gonsalves of “The Elephant Whisperers” won Indian production its first Academy Award. As Guneet arrives here to receive another award by the World Punjabi Organisation for her contribution to the film industry as a Punjabi, she, looking radiant in a red attire, was all too happy to answer anything that came her way.

Projects she’s proud of

“Even though The Elephant Whisperers has won me an Oscar, films Dasvidaniya (2008) and Shahid (2013) will always be close to my heart for the subjects these touched,” said Guneet Monga.

Happy with her production works under the banner of Sikhya, Guneet is in no mood to add an additional job title to her name other than producer. But, as for her name, she wishes to be called Guneet Monga Kapoor now. She said, “I think I got lucky when I found my husband Sunny Kapoor. Life has been blessed after marriage. It could be called a coincidence but I feel that to be getting married on 12th (December) and getting an award three months later on the same date says a lot. Having said that, it has been very hectic since marriage. The first three months went by campaigning for the award and now, we are again travelling. I need a week to just sleep.”

Talking about her speech at the Oscars, the moment that was taken away from her as there was limited time given to each winner, Guneet said, “I will go again for a feature and will finish my speech.”

And as for a woman producer and director fetching the first Oscar for India, she explained, “It’s my motive to work with more women and bring about the change that we seek. When I met Kartiki in 2020, who, in fact, directed her first documentary with us, it took her five years to bring that story to reality. We never knew it could become this big. But at the end of the day, it’s the stories that we believe in.”

And what keeps her grounded despite all the fame? The answer was: “I credit my Guruji and Gurbani for both are a constant in my life. Guruji has brought a sense of belongingness, which was taken away after I lost my parents early in life.”

About Chandigarh, Guneet went back to her first project as production coordinator for international production, “Partition” (2007) by Vic Sarin. She said, “In fact, Taj in Chandigarh (where she was staying on Saturday) and my career were launched at the same time in 2004. I remember I rented two-three houses in Sector 9 thinking it will save money, but lesson learnt on the job — It’s so much better to have a crew stay in a hotel. I was managing from their laundry, food, cleaning staff to everything in between. But it always feels great to be here. I feel I have another life connection with Chandigarh.”

