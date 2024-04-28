Will hold monthly meeting with MHA to resolve issues: Sanjay Tandon

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 27

BJP candidate for Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat Sanjay Tandon today proposed that if elected, he will hold monthly meeting with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to resolve all contentious issues of the city.

He was addressing Chandigarh Property Share Holders Welfare Association at Seva Bharti in Sector 29.

Tandon said the UT administration’s issues remain pending before the Ministry of Home Affairs that “is why important issues of almost all sections of the city are pending as per my knowledge”. “Please give strength to my pen, I will try my best to get all these issues resolved.”

BJP candidate reaches out to first-time voters

Tandon has called upon the first-time voters to exercise their franchise “with care and responsibility” in the interest of the nation.

Congratulating them for becoming an integral part of the country’s democratic process, he urged them to turn out in big numbers and support the political party that works for the national cause and interest.

Addressing young voters at two different interactive sessions Tandon shared his insights and vision for a more vibrant democracy. Both the events saw participation of students from Panjab University and prominent colleges.

“Voting is not just the right. It is the duty for everyone to take part in the biggest festival of democracy. So, I urge you all youngsters to go along with your friends and families and make this electoral process more participative,” he said.

Will resolve all issues of traders, RWAs: Tandon

Tandon today assured to resolve issues being faced by traders, industrials and Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) during a function organised here today in his support.

Kamaljit Singh Panchhi, president of Chandigarh Traders Association, Sector 17, spoke about the long-pending demands of the traders, industries, RWA, etc.

Chandigarh BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra, who was also present in the function, assured all to fulfil their demands on priority basis after the election.

Charanjiv Singh, president of Chandigarh Beopar Mandal, talked about highhandedness of bureaucracy in Chandigarh, and he also assured full support to Tandon.

