Will press the ‘reset button’ for administrative reforms: Sanjay Tandon

Chandigarh, May 5

While making a strong appeal to the city voters to press the EVM button in favour of the BJP, Sanjay Tandon, the party nominee, said he would press the “reset button” for administrative reforms to help people.

He said this while addressing a gathering of jewellers at a hotel here today. He added that issues ranging from conversion of leasehold properties into freehold units, need-based changes, floor area ratio, floor-wise registry and others needed a one-time settlement.

Meanwhile, a major road show was organised from Mauli Jagran to Vikas Nagar in support of the BJP candidate today. The road show was welcomed at various places with beating of drums and showering of flowers.

City BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra said development was taking place at very slow pace during the tenure of governments before Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Tandon said under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India had become corruption-free and powerful corrupt people were in jail.

Cong leader joins BJP along with supporters

In a programme organised at the party office, Kamalam in Sector 33 here, Congress Yuva Morcha district secretary Jaipal Chauhan joined the BJP along with his supporters. In another programme organised at Kamalam, Khalsa College Students Union president Manjeet Chaudhary, aka Jeet Pradhan, joined the party along with his supporters.

In yet another programme held at the party office, members of PGI’s Safai Karmachari Contract Workers Union also announced their support to Tandon.

Incubator centre for content creators

The BJP nominee today engaged in an idea exchange with young influencers. “On being elected as MP, I will make Chandigarh the first city in India that will have an incubator centre for content creators — Creation Hub for Influencers in Chandigarh (CHIC),” said Tandon. He was addressing a gathering of content creators and influencers of the region at Sector 26. The session was attended by influencers like Amit Panghal, Anmol, Pulkit, Abhishek and many more.

