Will protest power tariff hike: BJP

Chandigarh, June 20
Chandigarh BJP will take to the streets if the UT Administration decides to increase the power tariff.
City BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra said, “If the Administration hikes rates, we will take to the streets. Residents of the city should be provided relief and we stand by them.”
The Electricity Department has proposed an average increase of nearly 19.44% in the tariff for the financial year 2024-25.
