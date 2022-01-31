Will provide employment to 5K Mohali youngsters: Balbir Singh Sidhu

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 30

“I would term myself 100 per cent perfect when I would be able to provide jobs to 5,000 youth of Mohali. I am eagerly waiting for that day when 5,000 youth of Mohali would be employed in industries and health and educational institutions in Mohali,” sitting MLA and Congress candidate Balbir Singh Sidhu stated this during his election meeting at Mauli Baidwan village here today.

The need of the hour is to improve the education standard of our children so that they can compete with others and get employment in industries and institutions here itself. Keeping this in mind, we have done our best to raise the education infrastructure in Mohali. I plan to set up commerce and science colleges in Mohali. They will not have to go outside to get education. Balbir Singh Sidhu, Congress candidate

Balbir said he might not be 100 per cent perfect in his previous term, but he was 90 per cent perfect for sure.

“The need of the hour is to improve the education standard of our children so that they can compete with others and get employment in industries and institutions here itself. Keeping this in mind, we have done our best to raise the education infrastructure in Mohali. I plan to set up commerce and science colleges in Mohali. They will not have to go outside to get education,” he opined.

Sidhu said they set up an IT City here, which would provide jobs to 5,000 youths in IT sector jobs. The district hospital would generate at least 5,000 jobs directly and indirectly. Employment prospects in Mohali will increase in the coming days.

“Big industries are investing heavily in Mohali. It is now in our hands to improve the education level of our children so that they are able to get employment in these industries and institutions,” he said.

#Punjabpolls2022