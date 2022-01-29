Will provide world-class facilities in Mohali, promises BJP candidate

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 28

Industrialist and BJP candidate Sanjeev Vashisht paid obeisance at Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan, Lakshmi Narayan temple in Phase 11 and Hanuman temple in Phase 3 today.

Speaking on the occasion, Vashisht said he would contest the Mohali Assembly seat on the issue of bringing development and international recognition to Mohali. His aim was to provide world-class facilities to the residents as well as to create maximum job opportunities by developing the IT industry in Mohali with international recognition.

Vashisht stressed the need for rehabilitating industries, which were dying due to corruption and overlooking by the Congress government, by providing necessary facilities. He also laid emphasis on formulating a special policy to end the illegal possession on village land, implementing a need-based policy for housing, abolishing rent-based property tax collection and setting up plants for waste disposal.

Supporters of the BJP are visiting colonies explaining to residents their future policies. They follow the Covid rules as directed by the Election Commission during such visits.

#Punjabpolls2022