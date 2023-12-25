Will raise grant if Centre too gives PU more funds: Punjab

Tribune News Service

The Punjab Government recently wrote to Panjab University (PU) that only if the Centre would enhance its share of funds to the university, the state would increase its own share.

At present, Punjab was giving only 10% of the promised 40% share to the PU, said Vice Chancellor Prof Renu Vig.

“It is for the first time that such a condition has been put forth by the state. Though it is an invalid demand, we sent in a letter to the Centre for the enhancement of funds as with the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission, the salary bill has increased,” added the VC.

Considering the prolonged unstable financial health of the university, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar had on Saturday raked up Haryana’s stake in the PU at its global alumni meet. He promised to persuade the Punjab Chief Minister to work in this direction.

“Before Haryana claims any stake, it is important for Punjab to realise that it offers less than the promised share of funds, whereas the Centre contributes 90% funds against its share of 60%,” said the VC.

In 1966, the university was declared an ‘inter-state body corporate’ under the Punjab Reorganisation Act, a unique status in the country. After Haryana and Himachal Pradesh withdrew their share from the PU in 1973 and 1975, respectively, the university’s maintenance was to be shared in the ratio of 60:40 by the Centre and Punjab. But over the years, Punjab’s share has shrunk to 10%.

“The university’s budget is Rs 750 crore, of which 80% is spent on salaries and pensions, i.e. more than Rs 600 crore. For research and development works, more funds are required and Punjab is yet to offer us ‘unconditional’ 40% share,” said Prof Vig.

Meanwhile, Chief spokesperson of Punjab AAP Malvinder Singh Kang, in a press released issued here today, said, “Punjab has emotional, historical and constitutional rights over the PU. The V-P must uphold the dignity of his position and refrain from acting as a partisan agent of the BJP.”

