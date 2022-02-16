Will regularise contract staff: Sukhbir Singh Badal at Mohali rally

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 15

We are committed to restarting the old pension scheme for government employees immediately after the formation of the government in Punjab, said SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal while addressing a rally in favour of Akali candidate Parvinder Singh Sohana here today.

Sukhbir declared that the SAD-BSP combine would restart the pre-2004 pension scheme for the government employees after coming to power in the state. All anomalies in the Seventh Pay Commission would be removed and all contractual employees put on regular service. He also announced that the party was committed to establishing an employees welfare board which would take up all pending issues of the government employees and resolve them at the earliest.

The SAD chief said during the past five years, local MLA and former minister Balbir Singh Sidhu had looted common people and was involved in multi-crore scams of vaccines and corona kits. Sidhu had least cared about the development of Mohali and whatever development the city had witnessed, including the international airport, IT city, Indian School of Business and world-class road network, had taken place during the SAD government only.

Urging people to beware of AAP and its false guarantees, Sukhbir said it had sold ticket to the highest bidder and 65 ticket were given to turncoats instead of common man. Even the Mohali ticket was sold to property magnate Kulwant Singh who had indulged in opportunistic politics by hopping from one party to another, he alleged.

He said Sohana was a truly local candidate from the Puadhi region, who was not only aware of the problems of the people of the area but also had a long innings of public service. “We will restore Mohali to its old glory and make it an international IT and trading hub”.