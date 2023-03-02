Will resolve fire NOC issue: Mayor

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 1

The Mayor is going to resolve various issues cropping up in the procurement of fire safety no-objection certificate (NOC). Anup Gupta told Chandigarh Tribune that there were some traders, who were meeting from seven to eight norms, but had been pointed out objection to one, such as not meeting water-tanker specifications. They were not being issued the NOC on account of that one norm or the other.

“We will sit with all stakeholders, including traders and officials, to resolve such issues. If the need be, we will also hold awareness campaigns in markets,” said the Mayor.

Gupta today visited Sector 28 where a fire broke out in the basement of a shop-cum-office two days ago. He was accompanied by Dalip Sharma, local councillor, and the officers concerned of the MC.

The Mayor also interacted with the representatives of the Market Welfare Association and appealed to them to cooperate with the municipal authorities with regard to the fire NOC. He assured them of an early review of the fire NOC policy. Meanwhile, sources said the Sector 26 SCO also had no NOC like many others. Though the fire was controlled soon after it broke out on Monday, firefighters continued operation for next day as well in view of the smoke emanating from the basement.

Fire officials had said it seemed oil had been kept in the basement for some PVC work. It was suspected that short-circuit caused the fire.