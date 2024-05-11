 Will resolve issues of Chandigarh residents, says JP Nadda : The Tribune India

  Chandigarh
  • Will resolve issues of Chandigarh residents, says JP Nadda

Will resolve issues of Chandigarh residents, says JP Nadda

Will resolve issues of Chandigarh residents, says JP Nadda

BJP national president JP Nadda at a rally held in support of BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon in Sector 27 on Friday. Tribune photo: Vicky



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 10

The national BJP president, while appealing public to make Sanjay Tandon win from the city Lok Sabha constituency, assured them of resolving all issues facing city residents.

Addressing a rally at the Ramlila Ground in Sector 27 this evening, Nadda appealed to the public that all that was needed to find a solution to the issues facing the people of Chandigarh was the “aashirwaad” of the voters to Tandon as well as their precious vote.

Will address lal dora, CHB matters: Tandon

Tandon, in his address, raised five-six issues, including lal dora, property transfer, Chandigarh Housing Board violations-related matters, and spoke about making Chandigarh an "aspirational city".

Tandon, in his address, raised five-six issues, including lal dora, property transfer, Chandigarh Housing Board violations-related matters, and spoke about making Chandigarh an “aspirational city”. He appealed to the electorate for their support, envisioning that as he could address all issues through a one-time settlement.

Notably, these issues could not be resolved in previous two terms of BJP MP Kirron Kher. However, Tandon claimed he would do work in five years which had never been done in 50 years.

Nadda tore into the INDIA bloc saying half of its senior leaders are in jail and the others on bail. Nadda made the remarks while referring to the corruption cases involving INDIA bloc leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, P Chidambaram, Sanjay Singh, Manish Sisodia, Satinder Jain and others.

He made a special mention of Arvind Kejriwal, who was granted bail today.

As the weather turned windy, Nadda emphasised the significance of the gusty winds as a symbol of divine blessings bestowed by the Almighty on the BJP’s national campaign.

Nadda mentioned that Congress leaders like Sam Pitroda were making insensitive statements against Indians, thereby spoiling the cultural fabric of the country. “One needs to beware of the Congress mentality,” he said. Tandon remarked that Rahul Gandhi wanted to revoke the reservation for Dalits and BCs as enshrined in the Constitution and give it to Muslims, whereas there is no provision for religion-based reservation in the Constitution.

Amidst the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, Nadda lauded India’s key role as a provider of vaccines to the world, showcasing the nation’s transformation into a global benefactor.

Earlier, city party president Jatinder Pal Malhotra said there was a lot of struggle to get a local candidate and they had told the party they would make the candidate win by 60 per cent vote share.

Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

#BJP #JP Nadda #Lok Sabha


