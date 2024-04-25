Will resolve your issues if elected, Sanjay Tandon tells furniture shop owners

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 24

Sanjay Tandon, the BJP candidate for the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat, visited the furniture market in Sectors 53 and 54 and met shop owners.

In a gesture of support, Tandon was weighed against laddoos. Members of the Furniture Market Association apprised him of the problems they had been facing. The biggest concern was fire mishaps, which have occurred frequently in the past. The association demanded an alternative site with proper facilities.

Addressing the gathering, Tandon said, “I have an emotional connection with people of the furniture market. Whenever a fire incident happens in the market, I feel terribly sad and feel as if it took place at my own house. I have put forth the issue multiple times at the highest level. I assure you that if elected to power, I will work towards a permanent solution to the problem.”

The BJP leader went from one shop to the other to meet the owners where he received a rousing welcome and was greeted with a ‘saropa’.

Association president Sanjeev Bhandari and chairman Karan Chand were present.

Rally cancelled

Chandigarh: BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon’s rally in Mani Majra was cancelled on Wednesday after officials found tenting arrangements on Railways land. The event was to be held near the railway crossing in Pipliwala Town here. Tents, chairs and dais were arranged and people were waiting for him before the rally was cancelled and tents were removed. Sources said Tandon reached there and met the people later. TNS

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Lok Sabha