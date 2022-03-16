Will stand by Balbir Singh Sidhu: Mohali Congress councillors

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 15

Congress councillors in the local Municipal Corporation today claimed that infighting was responsible for the party’s defeat not only on the Mohali seat but all over the state.

Ex-MLA and former Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu had called on the Mayor, the Senior Deputy Mayor and the Deputy Mayor along with a total of 37 councillors to discuss the defeat in the Assembly elections. On the occasion, all of them raised their hands to declare that they would continue to stand by Sidhu.

The councillors said due to infighting, the party, which was likely to form the government in Punjab again, ended up at number two with most of its bigwigs tasting defeat. They said the polling figures of the Mohali Assembly did not show any resentment against Balbir Sidhu from any quarter, and that Akali votes went in the favour of the AAP nominee.

Sidhu said the Mohali MC would continue its development work as before and would seek full cooperation and support of the new government for the purpose. —