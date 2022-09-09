Will take steps to prevent fire incidents: Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 8

An effective strategy will be chalked out to prevent fire incidents in rehri markets located across the city.

Haryana Assembly Speaker and local MLA Gian Chand Gupta, who returned from the US yesterday, stated this while taking stock of the damage caused due to the fire at the Sector 9 kisok market in which 148 shops were gutted on September 1.

Gupta said he would soon hold a joint meeting with senior officers of the district administration, Municipal Corporation and the office-bearers of the Sector-9 Market Association to chalk out an effective strategy to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

While describing the incident as unfortunate, Gupta said he and the state government stood by the aggrieved shopkeepers in this hour of need and they would provide all possible help to the traders to compensate them for their loss. He also interacted with the shopkeepers and announced that Rs 41 lakh would be released from his discretionary fund for the rehabilitation of the shopkeepers.

Gupta said it would be his endeavour to ensure that the shopkeepers resumed their work at the earliest so that they could earn their livelihood. He thanked Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for announcing an immediate financial assistance of Rs 25,000 each to the victims.

He said all necessary fire arrangements had been made in Panchkula to deal with any untoward incident. An approval had been given to open new fire substations at Barwala, Pinjore, MDC and Sector 20.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal, Panchkula Beopar Mandal Chairman BB Singal, councillors Sonia Sood and Narendra Lubana, and office-bearers of the Sector-9 Market Committee and shopkeepers were also present on this occasion.

#gian chand gupta #Panchkula