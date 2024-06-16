Will take up Kharar issues soon: Kang

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 15

Anandpur Sahib MP Malvinder Singh Kang today visited the Shri Ram Temple in Kharar to thank the city residents for his success in the Lok Sabha elections.

Kang reached here today and met the party workers, volunteers and city residents. The MP thanked them of their support and promised them the developmental works of the area would be taken up soon and accelerated to complete them in time.

“I suggest that a team of eight to 10 persons of the city can be made to take up pending projects according to the priority and pursue them with the officials. I assure you that I will lend support to you. By voting for me and electing me to the highest panchayat of this country, your job is done. Mine has begun now,” Kang said.

During the meeting, residents apprised him of pending projects, especially the issue of providing drinking water from the Kajauli Water Works Scheme. Notably, Kharar and the nearby areas are witnessing scarcity of drinking water year after year, as the groundwater level has been continously decreasing.

“Roads are potholed, electricity supply is erratic. We hope that the issues would be resolved soon. We have tried and tested other parties but no solution has been found till now,” they said.

Kang also pointed out that he has met several Sunny Enclave residents who have tears in their eyes when they start discussing pending projects for the past two decades. “No new housing project will be passed till all the basic amenities are ensured by the developers,” he said.

Kang later visited Landran Road to start the work of a temple and a charitable hospital by the Shri Mahavir Nirvan Memorial Society, where he discussed pressing concerns with the officials concerned.

