Will transform Anandpur Sahib into tourist hub: Chandumajra

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 13

The SAD candidate from Anandpur Sahib, Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra, inaugurated his election office amidst the presence of senior leaders and party workers today.

Chandumajra outlined plans to elevate Anandpur Sahib into a tourist hub, attracting visitors from across the globe. Emphasising Mohali’s world-class infrastructure and IT capabilities, he envisioned transforming the region into a tourism hotspot and establishing an independent cargo terminal to bolster trade and investment.

He announced plans for the construction of two international stadiums, a PGI satellite centre and implementation of various other projects within the constituency.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Anandpur Sahib #Mohali