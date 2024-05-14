Will transform Anandpur Sahib into tourist hub: Chandumajra

Mohali, May 13
The SAD candidate from Anandpur Sahib, Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra, inaugurated his election office amidst the presence of senior leaders and party workers today.
Chandumajra outlined plans to elevate Anandpur Sahib into a tourist hub, attracting visitors from across the globe. Emphasising Mohali’s world-class infrastructure and IT capabilities, he envisioned transforming the region into a tourism hotspot and establishing an independent cargo terminal to bolster trade and investment.
He announced plans for the construction of two international stadiums, a PGI satellite centre and implementation of various other projects within the constituency.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Phase-4 sees 67.2% turnout; violence mars polling in Andhra, West Bengal
Surging to 37.9% from 14.4% in 2019, Srinagar registers reco...
On course to achieve 400 + target, Congress not even main challenger, says Rajnath Singh
‘Indian troops holding all positions along LAC since April 2...