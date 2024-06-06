 Will try to fulfil free water, power promise to low income group : The Tribune India

  Chandigarh
  • Will try to fulfil free water, power promise to low income group
THE TRIBUNE INTERVIEW

Will try to fulfil free water, power promise to low income group

Will try to fulfil free water, power promise to low income group

Manish Tewari.



The Tribune Interview: Manish Tewari, MP-Elect

Newly-elected MP Manish Tewari credited the INDIA bloc for his victory in the Lok Sabha election. He is hopeful of meeting the promises made in the local Congress manifesto like providing 20,000 litres of free water per month per household and 300 units of free electricity to families with a monthly income up to Rs 20,000. Tewari speaks to Sandeep Rana on his win following a tough electoral fight with BJP nominee Sanjay Tandon. Excerpts.

What led to your win?

The INDIA bloc worked on the ground, paving the way to the victory.

But your winning margin of 2,504 votes was the smallest ever in the Lok Sabha polls in Chandigarh.

Well, we have not analysed it at the moment. We will evaluate it in great detail to find out how the election panned out. Only then I will be able to provide a substantive reply.

Will the alliance stay in Chandigarh and in the MC for the next five years?

Members of the INDIA bloc are meeting in Delhi today. Obviously, the alliance has certain momentum to it. The alliance has worked in other places also. After all, the group has won 232 Lok Sabha seats. It is a substantial number. It will give further momentum to the alliance.

You have been an MP from Ludhiana and Anandpur Sahib. What challenges did you face while fighting the election from Chandigarh?

Every election has its own set of unique and peculiar challenges. No two elections are alike.

Did Congress stalwart and four-time city MP Pawan Kumar Bansal not joining your campaign had any impact?

These are the party’s internal issues. So, I do not think these should be discussed publicly.

Any word for Sanjay Tandon?

I have respect and regard for him. The election campaign went personal from both sides, which should not have happened. But I have no bitterness towards him. He was a worthy opponent, who fought a good election. I will work along with him for the city’s betterment.

Your priorities for the city?

Let the Central government form. Once it is formed, we will know the contours of who will be the incharge. Depending on that, I will formulate the plan to complete the pending works.

How will you provide free water and electricity to people, as promised in the manifesto?

Free water was an MC campaign, which we endorsed. It is the commitment of the Congress and AAP to provide it. This agenda was even passed in the MC House earlier. Regarding electricity, we will raise this issue with the appropriate people after the Central government is formed. If it can be implemented in Punjab and some other states, why can’t it happen in Chandigarh? I do strongly feel for need-based support to people. When corporate tax worth Rs 1.45 lakh crore can be reduced in the name of kick-starting the economy, then why can’t this be done? This is duplicity and hypocrisy, which needs to be addressed.

Will you now be able to fulfil the poll promise of providing Rs 1 lakh every year to a woman member of each poor family?

The promise was dependent on the formation of the government at the Centre. Anyway, the government formation is going to be interesting.

