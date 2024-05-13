Will turn Zirakpur into heaven: Preneet Kaur

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 12

The BJP candidate for the Patiala Lok Sabha seat, Preneet Kaur, campaigned at Zirakpur and Dera Bassi today. Addressing a meeting at Zirakpur, Preneet said Zirakpur, which has become a hell for residents, would be turned into a heaven by implementing a central government scheme. She said, “I met a number of associations here to discuss the problems of Zirakpur residents. I suggested solutions to the problems; however, the AAP government did not do anything.”

Farmers raise slogans as her convoy passes at Bhankarpur village on Sunday. Nitin Mittal

Around a dozen Samyukt Kisaan Morcha union members opposed Preneet Kaur by raising slogans against the BJP government during her visit to Zirakpur today. Armed with black flags, SKM workers gathered alongside the service road on the National Highway in Bhankharpur and resorted to sloganeering. She was scheduled to visit Gurdwara Nabha Sahib and VIP Road today.

The police reached the spot to avert any untoward incident. On May 4, Samyukt Kisaan Morcha and BJP workers were in a face-off at Saini Market in Lalru when Preneet Kaur’s daughter, Jai Inder Kaur, came to inaugurate the party’s election office there.

#BJP #Dera Bassi #Lok Sabha #Mohali #Zirakpur