Will turn Zirakpur into heaven: Preneet Kaur

Mohali, May 12
The BJP candidate for the Patiala Lok Sabha seat, Preneet Kaur, campaigned at Zirakpur and Dera Bassi today. Addressing a meeting at Zirakpur, Preneet said Zirakpur, which has become a hell for residents, would be turned into a heaven by implementing a central government scheme. She said, “I met a number of associations here to discuss the problems of Zirakpur residents. I suggested solutions to the problems; however, the AAP government did not do anything.”
Around a dozen Samyukt Kisaan Morcha union members opposed Preneet Kaur by raising slogans against the BJP government during her visit to Zirakpur today. Armed with black flags, SKM workers gathered alongside the service road on the National Highway in Bhankharpur and resorted to sloganeering. She was scheduled to visit Gurdwara Nabha Sahib and VIP Road today.
The police reached the spot to avert any untoward incident. On May 4, Samyukt Kisaan Morcha and BJP workers were in a face-off at Saini Market in Lalru when Preneet Kaur’s daughter, Jai Inder Kaur, came to inaugurate the party’s election office there.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Voting under way in 96 constituencies across 10 states
A total of 4,264 nominations were filed for 96 parliamentary...
Khalistan problem is only in Canada, maybe a little bit in US, but not in India, Bharat Barai attacks Canadian PM Trudeau
Prominent Indian-American says misinformation, false narrati...
India’s Russian oil buy had US blessing: Eric Garcetti
Washington had earlier warned New Delhi against trade relati...
Rs 32-crore seizure, ED summons Jharkhand minister on May 14
Alam’s aide among two arrested after recovery