Kharar: Will upgrade infra in villages, says Ranjit Gill

Kharar: The previous Akali governments had come up with big schemes for the welfare of the poor. This was stated by SAD-BSP candidate Ranjit Gill during his election campaign in Chadiala, Sohemajra, Chuharmajra and Patran villages of the constituency. Gill said after coming to power, the SAD-BSP government would improve the education system in villages. Education and better health infrastructure for Kharar is his main agenda, he added. —
