Will uplift all sections of society: Singla

Mohali, May 12
Addressing voters in Mohali today, Congress’ Anandpur Sahib candidate, Vijay Inder Singla, said that with the prices of all necessary items touching the sky and the lack of employment for the youth of the state, the citizens have been forced to vote for Congress.
Singla said, “Low industrial development and unemployment have aggravated the residents. It will be my priority to ensure that all sections of society are uplifted, including the farmers and youth.”
“We will strive to bring opportunities for the youth and also have more citizen-friendly law and order in the state. We will work towards the upliftment of farmers, women, and youth in the state,” he added.’
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Voting under way in 96 constituencies across 10 states
A total of 4,264 nominations were filed for 96 parliamentary...
Khalistan problem is only in Canada, maybe a little bit in US, but not in India, Bharat Barai attacks Canadian PM Trudeau
Prominent Indian-American says misinformation, false narrati...
India’s Russian oil buy had US blessing: Eric Garcetti
Washington had earlier warned New Delhi against trade relati...
Rs 32-crore seizure, ED summons Jharkhand minister on May 14
Alam’s aide among two arrested after recovery