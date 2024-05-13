Will uplift all sections of society: Singla

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 12

Addressing voters in Mohali today, Congress’ Anandpur Sahib candidate, Vijay Inder Singla, said that with the prices of all necessary items touching the sky and the lack of employment for the youth of the state, the citizens have been forced to vote for Congress.

Singla said, “Low industrial development and unemployment have aggravated the residents. It will be my priority to ensure that all sections of society are uplifted, including the farmers and youth.”

“We will strive to bring opportunities for the youth and also have more citizen-friendly law and order in the state. We will work towards the upliftment of farmers, women, and youth in the state,” he added.’

