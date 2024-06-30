Will win 75 Assembly seats, says Haryana Congress incharge

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 29

The Congress today organised ‘Nari Nyaya Chaupal’, a meeting of women party workers, to discuss the party manifesto for the Assembly elections in the state.

State Congress incharge Deepak Babria, who led the meeting along with state women Congress president Sudha Bhardwaj, said the party would contest the elections unitedly and would win more than 75 seats. Babaria said, “For this, we have outlined 25-30 different points in the manifesto. Many of these concern women. We discussed the process to take our manifesto to the people and sought their suggestions during the meeting.”

Attacking the BJP, he said the party resorted to ‘jumlebazi’ to garner votes. “It only makes promises, and does not fulfil them, be it the promise of bringing back black money or reducing inflation.”

Babria said for the Congress, election promises were like the Gita, the Bible and the Quran. “We consult people for the manifesto and implement all promises seriously.”

He said, “Ticket distribution for state Assembly seats will be done on the basis of a survey and other equations. The one who will have the highest potential to win will get the ticket.”

Lambasting the NDA Government at the Centre, the Congress leader said by not discussing the NEET paper leak in the parliament, the BJP was making the future of 24 lakh students bleak. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not spoken a single word on it. Several paper leak incidents have occurred in the state and the country in the last 10 years.” He said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was raising his voice strongly against this.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Panchkula