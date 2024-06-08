Will work on Sankalp Patra: BJP’s Dr Subhash Sharma

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 7

The BJP candidate from Anandpur Sahib, Dr Subhash Sharma, thanked the Mohali electorate for supporting the saffron party in the General Election and assured them that they would implement the Sankalp Patra even though they had lost the elections.

Among the most important promises by Sharma to Mohali residents was starting international flights from the SBSI Airport, Chandigarh, and paving the nullah in Balongi to uplift the lives of residents living alongside the river.

Sharma assured the residents that Anandpur Sahib would be a tourist hub, besides ensuring direct air connectivity to the USA, Canada, Australia, and the UK. He said, “Apart from making Mohali a hub of the international IT industry, bringing a big industrial project to Anandpur Sahib would be my first priority.”

Addressing mediapersons, BJP district incharge Sanjiv Vashisht said it was a commendable achievement for the party as they were able to give a tough fight to the AAP and Congress in the district.

AAP candidate Malvinder Singh Kang beat Congress’ Vijay Inder Singla by 10,846 votes to win the Anandpur Sahib LS seat. The 45-year-old fetched a total of 3,13,217 (29.08 per cent) votes in comparison to Singla’s 3,02,371 (28.07 per cent). A margin of 1.01 per cent made the victory.

BJP’s Dr Subhash Sharma fetched 1,86,578, SAD’s Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra secured 1,17,936, and BSP’s Jasvir Singh Garhi got 90,157.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Anandpur Sahib #BJP #Mohali