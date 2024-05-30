Mohali: Will work to strengthen industry: Congress’s Vijay Inder Singla

Mohali, May 29
A meeting of the Mohali industrialists was held under the leadership of former Mohali Municipal Council president Ashok Gupta (DPL) today. During the meeting, industrialists of the district said they would support the Congress candidate for the Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha seat, Vijay Inder Singla.
Addressing the gathering, Singla said Mohali is the hub of industry, and work needs to be done to promote the industries that can bring large-scale investments here. “Mohali is a very important city in the state where a lot of work can be done in the field of the IT sector. In particular, the airport here needs to be upgraded, and there is a need to strengthen the railway network and healthcare facilities,” Singla said.
