Win for Uttarakhand Football Club

Chandigarh, April 5

Uttarakhand Football Club today defeated GGS Football Club 9-0, while St Stephen Football defeated Golden Football Club 6-2 in the ongoing Chandigarh Men’s Football League being played at Sector 46 stadium. For winning side, Arunava Kumar scored maximum three goals.

In the other match, St Stephen Football defeated Golden Football Club 6-2. Hunar and Aaditya scored 2 goals each for the winning team.

