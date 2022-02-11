Wind blowing in AAP favour: Kulwant Singh

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 10

The wind is blowing in favour of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) across the state and the party faces no competition. People of Punjab are going to exercise their right to vote to form the AAP government on February 20.

This was stated by former Mayor and AAP candidate from Mohali Kulwant Singh during an event organised at the party office today for the induction of old workers of the Congress and other political parties from different wards of Mohali city and six villages.

Kulwant Singh said workers of different parties were bidding adieu to their respective parties and joining AAP. When asked about former Cabinet Minister Jagmohan Singh Kang of the Congress joining his party, Kulwant said Kang had a good connect with not only the people of his Kharar constituency, but of Mohali as well, which was a shot in the arm for the AAP election campaign, the former Mayor said.

Kulwant Singh said the promises made by the party supremo Arvind Kejriwal in the election manifesto had been fully implemented in Delhi. The Delhi model was known all over India for its pro-people governance and it would be implemented in Punjab by Kejriwal and AAP state president Bhagwant Mann. —